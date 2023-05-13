Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $109.97

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$109.97 and traded as low as C$101.82. Morguard shares last traded at C$103.33, with a volume of 9,084 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morguard from C$150.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Morguard Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$105.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$109.93.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported C($34.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$289.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 25.3052109 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.63%.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

