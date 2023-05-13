Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $109.97

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRCGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$109.97 and traded as low as C$101.82. Morguard shares last traded at C$103.33, with a volume of 9,084 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morguard from C$150.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Morguard Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$105.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$109.93.

Morguard (TSE:MRCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported C($34.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$289.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 25.3052109 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.63%.

Morguard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

Featured Articles

