MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $23.90. 708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.11% of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EMSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks. After excluding certain industries, the index selects stocks with higher ESG scores per MSCI and weights them by market cap.

