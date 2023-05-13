MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $570.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $469.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $521.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI has a 1 year low of $379.63 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

