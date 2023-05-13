MXC Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One MXC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MXC has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $43.47 million and $1.12 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MXC

MXC is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.0166133 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,116,691.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

