Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.71

Nano (XNO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002636 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $94.15 million and approximately $340,897.96 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,806.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.23 or 0.00299333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00570710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00067320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00421000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

