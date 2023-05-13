National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$82.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$105.23.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$101.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.16 and a 1 year high of C$104.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.11.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.41 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.62 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8509804 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

