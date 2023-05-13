National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EYE. Loop Capital boosted their target price on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $24.06 on Friday. National Vision has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). National Vision had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in National Vision by 17.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 258,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Vision by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in National Vision by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

