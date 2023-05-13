NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00006130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $67.65 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00056378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00040885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,889,995 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 899,583,381 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.56616318 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $52,771,764.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.