NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Hits $48.32 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00006185 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $48.32 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,889,995 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

