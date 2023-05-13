Needham & Company LLC Lowers CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital downgraded CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Stock Up 0.2 %

CTIC stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 166.7% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 240,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 654.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 273,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 70.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 465,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 191,539 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

