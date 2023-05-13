Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $339.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.28 and a 12 month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.