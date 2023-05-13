NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

NewMarket Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NEU traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,194. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $280.28 and a 1 year high of $404.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.48 and a 200-day moving average of $339.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after buying an additional 35,365 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

