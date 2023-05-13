NFT Hits Market Capitalization of $605,917.32 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, NFT has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $605,917.32 and $9.99 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025204 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018356 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,916.66 or 1.00025191 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01641778 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

