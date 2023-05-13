NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NICE. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NICE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.05. 938,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,470. NICE has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $235.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.37 and a 200-day moving average of $203.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.