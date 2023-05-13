Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 3,563 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.45. 718,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,819. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.