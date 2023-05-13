Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 1,667 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises about 2.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 39,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AMJ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,197. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

