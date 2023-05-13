Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,509 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,676,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $293,839,000 after purchasing an additional 301,392 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 31,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 86,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,245. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82. The stock has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

