Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 524 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,356,000 after buying an additional 960,709 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,395,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after purchasing an additional 309,769 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,485. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.68. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $197.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
