Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 1,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

