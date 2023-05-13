Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nocturne Acquisition Price Performance

MBTC remained flat at $11.04 during trading hours on Friday. Nocturne Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth $147,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth $163,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth $242,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.