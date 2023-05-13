Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.61

Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.61 and traded as low as $9.00. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 8,811 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.
Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.
