Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.61

Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.61 and traded as low as $9.00. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 8,811 shares traded.

Nortech Systems Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nortech Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

