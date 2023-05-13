Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) were up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Northland Power Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

Northland Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This represents a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and management of wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment consists of Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

