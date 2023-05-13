Notis McConarty Edward Has $6.75 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 2.8% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $180.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.08 and a 200 day moving average of $174.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

