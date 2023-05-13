Notis McConarty Edward Purchases 1,450 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.3% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $252.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.