Notis McConarty Edward Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.