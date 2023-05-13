NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBYGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 1,430,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $12.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBY. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.