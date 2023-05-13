NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 1,430,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $12.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
