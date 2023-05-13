NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.22

NULS (NULS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $21.70 million and approximately $487,392.22 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,244,415 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

