Numeraire (NMR) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $83.99 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $13.48 or 0.00050074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,877,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,232,360 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

