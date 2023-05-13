Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Down 54.0% in April

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the April 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 895,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 149,291 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,261 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 494,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 78,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NAN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 60,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,944. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

