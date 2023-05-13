Oak Associates Ltd. OH Acquires New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

CF Industries stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

