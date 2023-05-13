Oak Associates Ltd. OH Boosts Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

