Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $609,000 Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth $1,042,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APAM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 86.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

