Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases New Shares in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.09% of V2X at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000.

VVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

VVX opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 0.95. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.82 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

