Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 37,775 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,775 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 529.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 419.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DBD. StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $968.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.60 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

