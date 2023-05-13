Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys New Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXO. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,372,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of RXO stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.