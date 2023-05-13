Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MGK opened at $210.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.27. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $218.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

