Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.0 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.28.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.