Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,130 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $45.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

