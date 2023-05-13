Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 5,800 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 286,771 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,486,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,526 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 881,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 137,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 56,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 779,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 146,935 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.56.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

