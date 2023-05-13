Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT Raised to $12.00 at JMP Securities

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.
Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OCUL opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
