Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT Raised to $12.00 at JMP Securities

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OCUL opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 170.73% and a negative net margin of 171.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.