OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,606,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.53. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.