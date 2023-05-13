OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys 538 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.44. 4,798,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,059. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 297.75%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

