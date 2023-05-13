OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 71.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,385 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 86.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.95.

Shares of ALB traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,833. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

