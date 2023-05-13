OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.38 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Aptiv by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,199,000 after buying an additional 1,532,791 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,875,000 after buying an additional 1,314,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,154,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,740,000 after buying an additional 469,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

APTV traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,591. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average of $104.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

