OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. 3,526,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.62 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

