OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 446 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 758,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,090,505 shares of company stock worth $402,759,077. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $434.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,927. The company has a market cap of $412.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $445.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

