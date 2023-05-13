Oppenheimer Raises Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $42.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

INTA opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52.

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $61,218.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,070,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,890,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $61,218.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,070,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,890,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 17,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $682,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,216,669.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,946,170. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter valued at $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

