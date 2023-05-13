Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares makes up approximately 1.5% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

