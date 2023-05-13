Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Cut by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.0% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 868,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,261. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $262.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

