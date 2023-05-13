OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 18.7 %

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $456.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 39,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

